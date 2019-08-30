Falley, Warren D. 1936-2019

VICTORIA, Kan. Warren D. Falley, of Victoria, died Saturday, June 1, 2019, at his sons home in Victoria.
He was born Jan. 12, 1936, to Daniel Vernet Falley and Dorothea (Dorothy) Margaret Wilcox-Falley, on the Brown County line, in Kansas.
He claimed Highland, Kansas, as his hometown.
In 1954, he graduated from Highland High School.
While in high school he was in active duty in the Kansas National Guard.
In 1955, Warren enlisted in the US Army and trained for mechanical duties on military heavy equipment.
He drove trucks for River Bridge Construction gang on Highway 36 bridge near Highland.
In 1960, he ran a metal press in Omaha, Nebraska. He also drove cattle haulers from Nebraska to Kansas City.
Warren began a career at Fort Riley Army Base, Fort Riley, Kansas, in 1963,
They lived in Ogden, Kansas, and he retired as head mechanic after 32 years of services at Fort Riley, in 1995.
They returned to Quinter in 1997.
In Nov. 2015, Warren moved in with his son and his wife, Lynda, in Victoria, until his death.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening to provide for his family. Warren also enjoyed traveling with his wife.
Warren was a proud member of 50 years with Knights of Columbus 3rd and 4th Degree.
His memberships included: Teamster Union with American Federation #2324 of Fort Riley, Eagle Legion #3774 of Wakeeney, Kansas, American Legion Post 17 of Manhattan, Kansas, and membership with Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Parks, Kansas.
Survivors include: one son, Duane D. Falley and wife, Lynda, Victoria; one daughter, Diana M. Overton, Mt. Vernon, Ohio; four grandchildren, Nicole Ferrell (Edward), Denton, Texas, Ronald Overton Jr., California; Natasha Cole (Gavin), Mount Vernon, and Joshua Overton (Jada), Hampton, Virgina; two great grandchildren, Layla Rose and Ezra Gavin Cole.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; wife; two sisters, Helen Pearl Falley and Cora Louise Miller; and one niece, Pamela Miller Benner.
Funeral Mass was at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Basilica of St. Fidelis, Victoria, with Father Fred Gatschet, celebrant.
Burial was at 1 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Highland Cemetery, at Highland.
Visitation was from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Basilica of St. Fidelis, with a family rosary at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
The family suggests memorials to Hospice of Hays Medical Center, or St. Judes Childrens Hospital.
Services are entrusted to Clines-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 East 22nd St., Hays, KS 67601.
Condolences can be sent via e-mail to: clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net, or left at guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.