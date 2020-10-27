HIGHLAND, Kan. Barbara Ann Farley, 87, retired longtime Highland College educator, died Friday morning at the Apostolic Christian Home in Sabetha, Kansas, after a long battle with Alzheimers disease.
Born June 27, 1933, Barb was the only daughter of Lyle and Ombra (Snapp) Benson. A lifelong area resident, she attended White Cloud High school, where she met Lewis Duane Farley. They graduated together from White Cloud in 1954. They were married on Dec. 22, 1957, and made their home in Highland all their married life.
Barb went on to complete degrees from Highland Community College, Benedictine College, and Kansas State University. She often said she went back to school and never left. Barb was dedicated to education, teaching first in one room schools, then Highland Grade School, and finally Highland College where she ran the GED program for many years. She found helping adults to complete their high school diplomas to be particularly rewarding. After her retirement she spent many hours working in her yard and garden.
Survivors include: daughter, Elizabeth Farley Metzger, Tempe, Arizona; son, David Wayne Farley of Highland; and brother, Wayne Benson of Highland. Of the many young people Barb and Duane took under their wing, Barb was particularly fond of Kinsey (Riley) Oliphant, Excelsior Springs, Missouri, who she considered an adopted granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Services for Barbara, and her husband Duane, who died July 24, 2018, are planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Highland. Military honors for Duane will be a courtesy of Brown County Veterans Honor Guard. Inurnment will follow at Highland Cemetery.
The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services.
Contributions in their memory can be sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, PO Box 33, Highland, KS 66035.
A message may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.
Services will be broadcast live at the Facebook group page: Chapel Oaks Funeral Home Hiawatha & Highland KS.
Masks and Social Distancing requested. As published in the Hiawatha World.
