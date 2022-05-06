Feerer, Virginia B. 1928-2022

HUTCHINSON, Kan. Virginia Beth Feerer, 94, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, May 3, 2022, at Hospice House of Hutchinson.
She was born Feb. 15, 1928, at Glen Elder, Kansas, to Major De and Bessie (Slaven) Vint. The youngest of seven children, Beth attended a country school near her grandfathers homestead, where she was raised and graduated from Glen Elder High School in 1945.
She then attended Manhattan Bible College, in Manhattan, Kansas, where she met Virgil Carl Feerer. They were married at the college chapel on Aug. 20, 1946. Virgil was ordained into the Christian ministry with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and Beth was a full partner in his ministries for the next 45 years.
Together, they served the Oak Grove Christian Church in Monticello, Indiana, while Virgil was attending Butler School of Religion. In Kansas, they served churches in Attica, Conway Springs, Girard, Madison, Beloit, Hiawatha and Osborne, Kansas. They served the Tipton/Latham, Missouri Pastoral Unity for two years until Virgils death, in 1991.
After her husbands passing, Beth continued as a Christian (Disciples) minister on her own, serving as chaplain at Lenoir in Columbia, Missouri. She served as a supply pastor around Columbia for a time, and then as pastor at Mt. Pleasant Christian Church near Higbee, Missouri. Beth moved in retirement to Bella Vista, Arkansas, for a time before settling in Hutchinson, Kansas, to be near her daughter, Elizabeth and family.
She was a 61-year member of PEO, most recently Chapter BL, and a member of Park Place Christian Church in Hutchinson at the time of her death.
Beth was happiest when surrounded by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and in recent months especially, enjoyed her great-great-grandson.
She and Virgil were the loving parents of four children: Virgil Vint Feerer, Warren Carl Feerer (Pam), Elizabeth Faye Kellogg, and Marjorie Elaine Dickson (Lynn), and they survive. Also surviving are: 11 grandchildren: Sherri McNeel, Delia Feerer (Gana Kodira), Stacy Sebby (Mike), Trent Svoboda, Jeff Kellogg (Crimson), Michael Kellogg (Alyssa Davidson), Jon (Ashley) Kellogg, Adam Popp, Lucas Dickson (Amber), Corrine Dickson, and Aundrea Kleinhagen (Chuck); 19 great-grandchildren: Onjya Gadbois (Josh), Lexi Pedley, Micaela Sebby, Jessica Sebby, Cappra Svoboda, Braeden Svoboda, Avery Kellogg (Lexxi), Alex Butler, Skylar Butler, AnnMayre Kellogg, Braeden Kellogg, Levi Dickson, Miles Dickson, KyAndre Miller, Kosse Miller, Kingston Miller, Alison Kleinhagen, Amelia Kleinhagen and Charlie Kleinhagen; one great-great-grandson, Hayden Avery Kellogg; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was predeceased by: her parents; husband, Virgil; son-in-law, Bill Kellogg; great-grandson, Kaleb Miller; and her six siblings and their spouses: John Vint (Wilma), Duane Vint (Lucile), Marjorie Porter (Ernest), Dorothy McKinney (Vaden), Vinton Vint (Louise) and Emily Gales; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, May 9, 2022, at Park Place Christian Church, 2600 N. Adams, Hutchinson.
Friends may call from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, at Elliott Mortuary.
The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until service time Monday, at the Church.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Kennekuk Cemetery, Horton, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Park Place Christian Church or St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501. As published in the Hiawatha World.
