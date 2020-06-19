James L. Ferbrache
James L. Ferbrache, age 64, passed away unexpectedly on May 20, 2020, following a brief hospitalization.
Jim was the son of Jack and Grace Ferbrache of Hiawatha, Kansas. He grew up in the communities of Fairview and Hiawatha and graduated from Hiawatha High School in 1973.
He completed Vocational Tech training in mechanics in 1974. Jim started working on the family farm at an early age and began to computerize farm management in 1978, teaching himself to write the programs he needed. Programming became an interest and then a passionhe loved the challenge. Eventually he turned to programming as a career, first working in northeast Kansas and later expanding to projects across the country.
Jim is remembered for his sense of humor, quick wit, and willingness to go the extra mile. He was a dedicated friend and brother who touched the lives of those who knew him. He will be profoundly missed.
Jim is preceded in death by both parents.
He is survived by his sister, Bette Ferbrache Stockard (James Stockard). His wishes were to be cremated. Graveside services will be held in Hiawatha at a later date.
Condolences and messages of remembrance may be sent to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.