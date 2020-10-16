James Ferbrache
Memorial graveside services for James Ferbrache, 64, formerly of the Hiawatha-Fairview area, are planned for 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha. Hiawatha High School Classmate of Bernie Fortmeyer will officiate.
Following the graveside, everyone is invited to the Carwell Building on the grounds of the Ag Museum for lunch, sharing memories, and to celebrate Jims life.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Jim Ferbrache Memorial Fund.
Survivors include his sister Bette Ferbrache-Stockard.
Jim died unexpectedly May 20, 2020, after a brief hospitalization.
Share a memory or note of condolence at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE REQUESTED
Refer to services at the funeral home Facebook group page: Chapel Oaks Hiawatha & Highland KS. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.