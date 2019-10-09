LaVeta Mae Ferguson, 96, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019
Funeral service will be on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 826 Riley, Atchison.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m.
Burial will follow at Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Ebenezer Baptist Church Building Fund, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com
LaVeta was born Sept. 21, 1923, in the Oak Mills community in Atchison County, Kansas, to Charles and Eliza Ferguson (Buchanan).
She was the youngest of nine children. She attended school in the Oak Mills community and graduated from Atchison County Community High School in Effingham, Kansas. She was employed as a domestic worker with a family in Atchison, and in Kansas City, Missouri.
She accepted Christ as her savior and was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church for 73 years until her death. She enjoyed playing the musical instruments guitar and harmonica.
LaVeta was preceded in death by: her parents, Charles and Eliza Ferguson; Brothers Granville Ferguson, Topeks, Kansas, Dr. Donald Sheffield Ferguson, Kansas City, Missouri, Rothchild Ferguson, Atchison, Wilbur Ferguson, Sr., Atchison, and Marlin Ferguson, Sr., Topeka, Kansas; sisters, Sarah Ferguson, Luella Ferguson, and Decima Boldridge (Adrian) of Atchison.
She leaves to cherish her loving memory: a step-sister, Ester Jones (Maurice) of Topeka; and nieces, Goldie Brown, Atchison, Dorothy Hill, Kansas City, Missouri, Marlina Ferguson, Topeka, Lillian Bennett, Topeka, Kathy Cooper, Brentwood, Tennessee; nephews, Wilbur Ferguson, Jr., Lansing, Kansas; Victor Ferguson, Atchison, David Ferguson, Overland Park, Kansas, and Marlin Ferguson, Jr., Atchison; and cousins Darla Buchanan, Denver, Colorado, Henry Buchanan, Atchison, and Amelia Jones, Kansas City, Kansas. As published in the Hiawatha World.
