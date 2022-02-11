Ferry-Torres, Rafael 1936-2022

Rafael Ferry-Torres, 85, of Hiawatha, passed away Friday morning Feb. 4, 2022.
He was born in Ponce`, Puerto Rico on June 25, 1936, to Rafael Ferris and Juanita Torres.
Ray graduated high school and joined the Air National Guard of Puerto Rico, was honorably discharged Aug. 26, 1954, and joined the United States Air Force.
Medicine was his calling. He worked at the hospitals at Forbes and McConnell AFB. He was deployed to Korea two different times. He retired as a Senior Master Sargent Aug. 31, 1975, serving 22 years and 10 months.
While still in the service, he enrolled in Wichita State Universitys Physicians Assistant Program and graduated in 1976.
He moved to Horton, Kansas, and worked with Dr. Wood and Dr. Francisco and later in Hiawatha with Dr. Searight, until he retired.
While stationed at Forbes AFB, he met Thelma (Irene) Watts. In Oct. 1956, they were married and that union lasted 65 years.
Ray is survived by: his wife, Irene (Hiawatha); three children: Debbie Estes(Terry), Shidler, Oklahoma, Becky Colhour (Randy), Salina, Kansas and Michael, Hiawatha; two grandsons, Daniel Stiner, Douglass, Kansas, Brian Stiner (Missy), Wichita, Kansas; seven great grandchildren; two brothers, Enio and Ivan; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one granddaughter, Mindy Oaks.
Funeral Services are planned for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services.
Pastor Shane Spangler will officiate.
Military honors a courtesy of Brown County Honor Guard.
There will be a private inurnment at Rose Hill Cemetery, Robinson, Kansas.
Memorial contributions can be made to Brown County Developmental Services (BCDS) in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home 124 S. 7th St. Hiawatha, KS 66434.
Online condolences may be sent to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Funeral Services will be livestreamed through Chapel Oaks Funeral Homes website. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.