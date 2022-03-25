Fiedler, Charlene M. 1940-2022

HOLTON, Kan. Charlene Marie Fiedler, 81, of Holton, passed away, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Medicalodges Jackson County in Holton.
She was born July 2, 1940, the daughter of Charles and Hattie (Hansen) Marie Simmonds.
On April 5, 1959, in Reserve, Kansas, Charlene was united in marriage to David Albert Fiedler. They shared 63 years of marriage.
Charlene worked as a secretary for the First United Methodist Church in Holton. She also worked for the Jackson County Appraisers Office and the Kansas Department of Transportation as an Administrative Secretary. Most of all, Charlene was a devoted homemaker, where she took much pride in caring for her family.
She was preceded in death by: her mother, Hattie and step-father, Harry Benton; father, Charles Simmonds; and three sisters: Maxine, Thelma and Norma Jean.
Charlene is survived by: her husband, David, of the home; three children: Scott D. Fiedler (Kate) of Hoyt, Kansas, Debra Nelson and David C. Fiedler, both of Holton; nine grandchildren: Kortney Nelson-Willis (Aaron), Joshua Nelson (Michele), Curtis Fiedler (Alex), Lucas Nelson (Bry), Nikki Fiedler (Javi), Victoria Govea (Joe), Alexandra Fiedler (Krayton), Garrison Fiedler and Isabella Fiedler; 11 great-grandchildren: Jax, Adrian, Parx, Camilla, Case, Luca, Kaston, Crew, Everly, Ellington and Hudson.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the First Untied Methodist Church, Holton.
The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes. As published in the Hiawatha World.
