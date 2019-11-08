Fielden, Jeanne 1931-2019

CHANDLER, Ariz. Jeanne (Scheer) Marsh Fielden, 88, died at Sunrise Senior Living, in Chandler, on Oct. 11, 2019.
She was born in St. Joseph, to Robert and Ida (Gladhart) Scheer, on June 10, 1931.
Jeanne grew up on her familys farm near White Cloud, Kansas, and graduated from Hiawatha High School.
Following her graduation from the University of Kansas, with a bachelor of arts, in economics, in 1953, she worked for Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Beane, a brokerage firm.
After two years ,and seeing no professional future for women at the company, she pursued a bachelor of science, in education, at the University of Kansas.
Later, she also earned an master of science, in education, from the University of Kansas.
Throughout her professional life, Jeanne was a talented and highly committed teacher, who was especially skilled at teaching students to read. She also mentored many new teachers in the profession. Her first teaching position was in Levittown, New York, followed by a position in Garden City, New York, on Long Island, where she greatly enjoyed the cultural life of New York City and traveling on the east coast.
She also taught in Scottsdale, Arizona, in 1960, before returning to the Midwest and marrying Gale Marsh, in 1961.
They resided in Falls City, Nebraska, where he farmed.
They had two daughters, Sarah and Carla.
After teaching in the Verdon-Dawson School District and the Falls City School District for several years, she took a teaching position in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, in 1969, where she taught until 1985.
She, and her daughters, travelled back to Falls City each summer, to assist on the farm.
Jeanne contributed greatly to the civic and community life of Lake Havasu City.
She was involved in St. Michaels United Methodist Church for many years, serving as organist, chairperson, and in various leadership roles, including leading the fundraising effort for the sanctuary. She co-founded the local chapter of the American Association of University Women and the Lake Havasu City Music Club.
She moved to Scottsdale, in 1985, and took a position in a financial services firm, after which she returned to her passion of teaching children to read in Stanfield, Arizona. After marrying John R. Fielden in 1992, she lived in Las Cruces, New Mexico and Prescott, Arizona before settling in Tempe, Arizona.
In her retirement, she was an avid reader, and engaged in various democratic political and discussion groups.
She is survived by: her daughters, Sarah Marsh (John McBride), of Sycamore, Illinois, and Carla Marsh (Gary Blessington), of Kirkland, Washington; stepson, John N. Fielden (Gwen Davis), of Tempe, Arizona; and grandchildren: Franklin and Elliott Marsh, William and Jack Blessington, and Brittany Fielden.
She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; her sister, Hazel Scott; and her two brothers, William and Robert Scheer.
The family will hold a private service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimers Association. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.