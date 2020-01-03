Finger, Agnes 1931-2019

POWHATTAN, Kan. On Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, Agnes Leonissa (Schuetz) Finger passed away, surrounded by family. She was 88 years old.
Agnes was born on June 2, 1931, in rural Brown County, Kansas, the third of six children of Clarence and Helene (Gold) Schuetz.
She grew up on the family farm near Mercier, Kansas, and graduated from Powhattan High School in 1949.
On Oct. 15, 1951, Agnes married Edward M. Finger, Powhattan.
Eddie and Aggie then began their farming lives together on the Finger Farm, southwest of Powhattan, that had been originally established by Eddies father, Christian Finger.
From this marriage were born six children: Wayne Finger (Vickie), Fayne Finger (Vicki), Dale Finger, Brenda Weih (Justin), Terry Finger (Patricia) and Janice Schroeder (Tim).
Agnes also leaves behind: her husband, Eddie; along with 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are: a sister, Mary Adcock; and brother, Carl Schuetz.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; and siblings: Ivan Schuetz, Lucille (Schuetz) Magers and Jeanne (Schuetz) Boger.
Agnes was a wonderful woman, learning early on how to handle six kids while at the same time managing life as a farm wife. She always made sure exceptional meals were prepared for her family and farmhands. She would faithfully deliver lunches to the fields for the workers when the need arose.
Agnes relished having fun with friends by joining in on Halloween pranks, social events and shivarees!
Later in life she enjoyed traveling with Eddie, particularly on their Alaskan adventure, their 50th anniversary trip to Hawaii, and her final vacation with Eddie and all of their children to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
Agnes suffered many years from a very rare debilitating disease, granulomatous angiitis, which eventually resulted in her admittance into the Apostolic Christian Home, in Sabetha, where she spent her last years under their compassionate care and every day visits from Eddie.
A celebration of Agness life is planned for 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, in Hiawatha.
The family will visit with friends a half hour prior to services.
Burial will follow at the Powhattan Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to: Apostolic Christian Home, the Powhattan Cemetery, or the Brown County Humane Society, which may sent in care of the funeral home, 124 South Seventh St., 66434.
A special message, or note of remembrance, may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
