Finger, Edward M. 1930-2021

POWHATTAN, Kan. Edward Eddie M. Finger, 90, of Powhattan, Kansas, died peacefully, surrounded by family on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Amberwell Hospital, Hiawatha. He was born June 15, 1930, to Christian and Clara Wenger Finger on the family farm near Powhattan where he lived his entire life. He attended Green Valley Country School and later graduated from Powhattan High School with the class of 1948.
Eddie married Agnes Schuetz on Oct. 15, 1951, at Mercier, Kansas. Eddie and Aggie then began their farming lives together on the Finger Farm southwest of Powhattan that had been originally established by Eddies father, Christian Finger. From this marriage were born six children, Wayne Finger (Vickie), Fayne Finger (Vicki), Dale Finger, Brenda Weih (Justin), Terry Finger (Patricia), and Janice Schroeder (Tim). Eddie also leaves 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. Eddie and Agnes enjoyed travelling, going to church socials, and driving around looking at the farms and countryside.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Agnes L. Finger, on Dec. 28, 2019; and siblings, Sam Finger, Chris Finger, Ernest Finger, Emiel Finger, Ruben Finger, Elizabeth Andres, Helen Dodge; and grandson-in-law, Matt Becker.
Eddie was a successful farmer. He won numerous awards including the Balanced Farming and Family Living Award by Kansas State Chamber of Commerce, the Conservation Award by County Commission and Kansas Bankers Association, and Farm Bureau Century Farm in 2013. Eddie also served as a board member for the Powhattan School from 1968-1971. He loved to talk farming, gardening, and livestock incorporating his wit, humor, and charm. He loved to grow and share his watermelons by having a watermelon feed.
A celebration of Eddies life is planned for Tuesday, June 15, with a visitation beginning at 9 a.m. followed by a service at 10 a.m. at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha, Kansas. Shane Spangler will officiate the service. A private gravesite interment will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Eddie Finger Memorial Fund to be designated at a later date. Memorials may be sent in care of the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 South 7th Street, Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special note may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com which is also the livestreaming site. As published in the Hiawatha World.
