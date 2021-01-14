Foust, John E. 1937-2021

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. John E. Foust, 83, of Maryland Heights, Missouri, was released from the cares and discomforts of this world surrounded by his family on Jan. 9, 2021.
John is survived by his wife, Shirley, of 59 years; daughters, Jana (Tony) Elia and Bonnie (Greg) Dobrzanski; sons, Mark (Jenny) Foust, Brent (Angie) Foust, and Todd (Elizabeth) Foust; brother, George (Cindy) Foust; and many loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. John was a loving father, husband, and grandfather.
John enjoyed anything to do with engineering, but especially aeronautical. He had his pilots license in his younger years, and would fly to visit Shirley in college and special trips. He worked for over 30 years with Army Aviation and System Command and completed his career in the Project Management Office for the UH-1 Weapons system. He spent his free time watching News, Politics, and the Stock Market. At 55, John and his brothers worked tirelessly on the family farm to update the waterways and he continued to do small projects each year until 2019.
Visitation will start at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14, at Bible Baptist Church of St. Charles. Funeral services will follow at 2:30 p.m. As published in the Hiawatha World.
