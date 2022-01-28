Fowle, James L. Jr 1971-2022

SHOW LOW, Ariz. James Leslie Fowle Jr., 50, of Show Low, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Show Low on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.
He was born on Aug. 10, 1971, in the Panama Canal Zone, the son of James Leslie Sr. and Roxann Fowle.
With great sadness, I announce the passing of James Leslie Fowle Jr. James was loved and remembered by many.
James was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, following many of the Fowle family men to proudly serve their country.
James was an ornery, spunky child, which you will not be surprised to learn that he carried it over into his adult life. To many, James appeared as a fierce, giant grizzly bear. On the inside, he was a teddy bear!
James loved his family, was outspoken and determined for the things he was genuinely passionate about and if you were fortunate enough that he shared these things with you, consider your fortune!
James enjoyed talking on the phone in discussion and sometimes lengthy debates with our father, until their phone batteries died. Today, I am sure they are talking again at length in Heaven.
Forever, he will be my little brother, Jimmy, which he hated if I or anyone else called him this in public. To many that he considered a friend, he was simply Dark Angel or DA.
James was preceded in death by: his father, James Leslie Fowle Sr.; paternal grandmother, Phyllis Fowle; paternal aunt, Geraldine "Gerry" Swift; father, Robert Pesl; uncle, Charlie Franc; aunt, Ann Franc; and grandmother, Helen Pesl.
James is survived by: his mothers, Roxann Revert of Show Low and Candy Fowle of Alstead, New Hampshire; paternal uncle, William and Kathy Fowle and family; paternal uncle, Ron Fowle and family; paternal aunt, Christine Chapman and family; his great-aunt, Adella Crossman; his maternal uncle, William Russell and family; his brother, Jamie Jervey and family; sister, Dawn Fowle and family; sister, Amanda Fowle; brother, Daniel Fowle; sister, Lynn Marie Fowle Allen and husband, Roger Allen Jr.; and his nieces and nephews: Zachary Buettgenbach, Courtney Buettgenbach, Abigail Allen, Alexander Allen, Rebecca Allen; and great-nephew and great-niece, Benjamin Buettgenbach and Judy Buettgenbach.
Ron Brook was much more than a cousin, in that he was also James best friend and James beloved furry baby, "Dioge" The relationships formed many years ago through the Sheila Myers family, and specifically honoring Candace Lynn, who will forever be remembered as "Tiny.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the James Fowle Jr. memorial fund to be designated later and may be sent in care of the Dishon-Maple-Chaney Mortuary in Horton, Kansas.
A special message may be sent to the family at www.dishon-maple-chaney.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
