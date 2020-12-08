Foye, Delbert 1938-2020

WHITING, Kan. Delbert Keith Foye, 82, of Whiting, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Mission Village Living Center in Horton.
He was born Aug. 5, 1938, at Holton, son of Delbert and Phoebe Peggy (Mohler) Foye, Keith graduated from Whiting High School in 1956.
He attended Whiting United Methodist Church.
He attended KC College of Commerce for 1 1/2 years than returned to help out on the family farm. He was a Farmer/Stockman, raised and sold German Shepard and Boxer dogs, hauled milk for Whiting Cheese Factory, worked at Kansas Department of Transportation, Conklin Roofing, Whiting Elevator, many years at Parallel Farms and Sac & Fox Gas Station. He was an avid KU Jayhawks fan and enjoyed watching high school sports.
He married Beverly Potterf on May 17, 1959, in Everest; they celebrated more than 61 years of marriage.
Survivors include his wife, Beverly, of the home; three children, Douglas (Karen) Foye, Whiting; Kelly (Brent) Schulte, Auburn; Vicki (William) White, Silver Lake; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a sister, Patti (Mark) Schmitz, Hiawatha; and many extended family members and friends.
Keith was proceeded in death by his parents, and son, James Foye.
Due to COVID, Graveside Service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Springhill Cemetery in Whiting. Keith will lie in state beginning Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, until 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Memorial contributions may be made to the Delbert Keith Foye Memorial Fund to be designated at a later time by the family c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
We also request everyone wear masks and practice social distancing. As published in the Hiawatha World.
