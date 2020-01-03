Frayer, Debbie R.

Debbie R. Frayer
POWHATTAN, Kan. Debbie Roxanne Frayer, age 65, of Powhattan, passed away Dec. 26, 2019, with her loving husband, John, at her side.
Debbie spent her life caring for others as a nurse, until she met Breana and fell in love with her. She took Breana into her home when she was only six months old and provided a warm home until Breana passed away at 11 years old.
Debbie married John Frayer, in Feb. 1996.
Debbie is loved, and will be missed by her other three children and their spouses: Nathan and Jonna Davis, Nema and Robert Brown, Melissa and Eric Coots.
Debbie also has eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Debbie was valued and loved by everyone that knew her.
A memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Methodist Church, in Powhattan.
www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.