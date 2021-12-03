Frayer, John F. 1949-2021

John F. Frayer, 72, formerly of Powhattan, passed away on November 21, 2021 at Highland Healthcare and Rehab Center. John was born to Ernest and Janet Lawrence Frayer on Jan. 11, 1949. He lived in Highland, Kansas most of his childhood. Later, he became a farm hand and handyman. In his younger years, he worked for a large dairy operation at Norton, Kansas.
John enjoyed camping, fishing, spending time with family and friends. He helped others and had a great sense of humor.
He was married to Debbie R. Frayer for 23 years, before her death in Dec. of 2019. He was also preceded in death by his daughters, Nema Brown and Breanna Frayer and his brother Richard Frayer.
He is survived by: son, Nathan Davis and wife, Jonna Davis; daughter, Melissa Coots and husband, Eric Coots; grandsons: Jacob Sullivan, Chance Sullivan, Logan Brown, Wesley Coots and Patrick Coots; granddaughters: Emma Middleton and husband, Billy Middleton, Alanna Young and Kenna Davis; with several great-grandchildren. Also surviving are: his brothers, Alvin Frayer of St. Joseph, Missouri, Robert Frayer of Chanute, Kansas; a sister, Sarah Lavret of Hiawatha; several nieces and nephews.
Cremation is planned, with services and inurnment pending.
www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.