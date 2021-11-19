Curtis Gamble
Hiawatha lost a good family man and friend in Curtis Gamble. He passed away with family by his side at home Nov. 18, 2021. He was 64.
Arrangements are pending at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, with tentative services scheduled for Nov. 27.
www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
