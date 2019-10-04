Glenda D. Gamby
Chadron, Neb. Glenda Diane Gamby, 75, Chadron, died Sept. 27, 2019, at Alliance, Nebraska.
Survivors: husband, John; daughters, Diane (Douglas Jelinek) and Sarah Gamby (Travis Wagoner); son, John Jack Gamby (Stacy); and siblings, Patsy (Max Mitchell), Linda Lou (Al Nagy), Bette (Mark Stuart), Guy and George Crockett.
Graveside: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, Claytonville Cemetery, Hiawatha, Kansas.
Family visitation: 9:30 a.m., Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha, to go in procession, to the cemetery for services.
www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
