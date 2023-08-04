Linda Marie Garrett, of Hiawatha, surrounded by family, died peacefully Tuesday evening, Aug. 1, 2023, at her home. She was 68.

Linda was born at Falls City, Nebraska, Oct. 26, 1954, the daughter of Donald Jean and Josephine Morehead Overfield and has lived in this area most of her life. She grew up at Falls City, attending schools there where she later received her GED prior vocational technical school. She lived at Two Harbors, Minnesota a short time before returning to this area and worked for Flair Fold for 16 years. It was there she met the love of her life the first year working there, James Garrett. She was one of the last five employees dismissed from Flair Fold when they closed their doors. In her early years there, she worked at Jayhawk bartending. Linda was not afraid work and always seemed to have two jobs at all times.

