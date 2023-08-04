Linda Marie Garrett, of Hiawatha, surrounded by family, died peacefully Tuesday evening, Aug. 1, 2023, at her home. She was 68.
Linda was born at Falls City, Nebraska, Oct. 26, 1954, the daughter of Donald Jean and Josephine Morehead Overfield and has lived in this area most of her life. She grew up at Falls City, attending schools there where she later received her GED prior vocational technical school. She lived at Two Harbors, Minnesota a short time before returning to this area and worked for Flair Fold for 16 years. It was there she met the love of her life the first year working there, James Garrett. She was one of the last five employees dismissed from Flair Fold when they closed their doors. In her early years there, she worked at Jayhawk bartending. Linda was not afraid work and always seemed to have two jobs at all times.
Upon the closing of Flair Fold, she was already working her second job at Sac & Fox Casino. Linda then went to Hiawatha Caseys General Store, promoted in the Sabetha location to manager within three months. She worked at Sabetha for six years prior to working at Hiawatha. They sent her to other stores in the area in Nebraska and Holton while they were building the new Sabetha store. Linda came to the Hiawatha store to straighten it out, later transferring and becoming manager there due to traveling and her husband Jims illness. She earned numerous awards, gifts and a trip to Iowa for 15 year employee. Linda was a dedicated faithful employee and retired after 20 years of service.
Linda was baptized in the Catholic Church and was a true believer in God.
She married James David Garrett Jr., July 16, 1983. They raised their family in Hiawatha where they enjoyed 34 years of being together until his unexpected death Nov. 23, 2017.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Page Michelle Bostic; grandson, Chazz Robert Exon; brothers, Duane Overfield and Richard Dicky Overfield.
Survivors include her children, Stacy Mackey (Cliff), of Hiawatha, Jeff Luoma (Julie), of DeSoto, Kansas, Renee Bostic (Randy), of Hiawatha, James Garrett, III (Heather), of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Kari Clary (Chad), of Highland, Kansas; 18 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Also surviving at her siblings, Dale Overfield, David Overfield (Mary), Rose Hopkins (Ron), Keith Overfield; and sister-in-law, Linda Overfield.
A Celebration of Lindas Eternal Life is planned for 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at the Eternal Hope Worship Center in 410 E. Iowa Street Hiawatha, KS 66434, with Pastor Rich Lehmkuhl officiating.
Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
Friends may call at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha after Noon, Thursday, where the family will meet that evening from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Linda Garret Memorial Fund which may be sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., 66434.
