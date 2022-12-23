Ruby Phyllis Gartner, 86, Hiawatha, passed away Dec. 15, 2022, at Maple Heights.
She was born April 9, 1936, in Leona to August Earl Burdette and Olive Irene (Mink) Kinsley.
After graduating from Hiawatha High School in 1954, Ruby spent most of her life in the Powhattan, Kansas and Hiawatha communities. She worked various jobs from truck driving to nursing, before retiring from the Powhattan Post Office.
She married Ray D. Hobbs in Aug. 1954. They raised four children prior to divorcing in 1982. Later she married Raymond Gartner. She was preceded in death by them, as well as: her parents; brothers: Tom, Wayne and Dana Kinsley; and son, Joel Hobbs.
Survivors include her children: Janelle Amon and husband, Skip, Topeka,Kansas, John Hobbs, Hiawatha, Jenalee Hobbs-Brown and husband, Terry, Powhattan; as well as her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
As requested, the family will hold a celebration of her life at a later date. As published in the Hiawatha World.
