Geist, Wilma J. 1941-2020

SABETHA, Kan. Wilma J. Geist, 78, of Sabetha, formerly of Hiawatha, died unexpectedly June 1, 2020, at the Sabetha Community Hospital.
She was born at Boyero, Colorado, July 28, 1941, one of four children born to Glenn William and Lena Alberta Summers Welton and graduated from Grainfield, Kansas High School.
She was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Sabetha, and Auxiliary of Homer-White Post #66, Hiawatha American Legion.
Wilma enjoyed her family, and cooking.
Wilma married Gerald Joseph Jerry Geist in 1963, in Grainfield, Kansas.
When the boys were growing up and attending school, the family moved to Horton, Kansas, prior to moving to Hiawatha, where they graduated high school.
In later years, she moved to Sabetha to be near Jerry and Marty, who were in the nursing home there.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Jerry, in 2009; and son Martin in 2007.
Survivors include: her son, Anthony Geist of Sabetha; grandchildren: Dylan, Cory, Jordie, Karley; two sisters, Fern Mader (Lonnie) of Great Bend, Kansas, Judy Reinecker (Steve) of Smyrna, Tennessee; brother, David Welton (Debbie) of Topeka, Kansas.
Outdoor funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church parking lot in Sabetha, with Father Jaime Zarse will officiate.
SOCIAL DISTANCING MUST BE OBSERVED BY STAYING IN VEHICLES.
Interment will follow at the Hiawatha Cemetery.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha.
Memorial contributions suggested to Sacred Heart Catholic Church sent in care of: Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha 66434.
Due to the critical situation our country is in, please remember the family during this difficult time.
Consider sending a card, or a note on our web site: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.