Gernon, John F. 1935-2019

HIAWATHA, Kan. John Francis Gernon, died on Sept. 10, 2019, in Hiawatha, at the age of 84.
John was born in Sabetha, Kansas, in 1935, and graduated from Hiawatha High School in 1953.
After graduating from the University of Kansas and Washburn University School of Law, John returned home to Hiawatha.
From 1961 on, he rarely felt the need to leave Brown County, except to fish for walleye, at Sydney Lake, in Ontario, Canada.
John found joy and a sense of purpose advising many people, both personally and professionally in his 54 years of law practice.
In doing so, he loved to explain his point with a story, and often used quotes such as the following one from Ma Sackett, a Louis LAmour character, Never do anything which will make you have to look over your shoulder.
John is survived by: his wife of 58 years, Charlene (Doll), of Wright, Kansas; four children, Craig (Ximena Garcia), Crosby (Jill Bush), Shelby (Mike Bange) and Amy (Steve Edwards); 12 grandchildren, Erin, John, Summer, Matthew, Lauren, David, Christopher, Jacob, Quinlyn, Elliott, Hope and Leah; sister, Maureen Ong; and numerous other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John L. and Kathleen; and his brother, Robert.
His family deeply appreciates the gentle care given to John, by the caregivers at the Pines and his friends, Jim Scherer, Dennis Fisher and Jerry Miller.
At Johns request, the family will hold a private service.
Memorials may be made to St. Anns Catholic Church, or Hiawatha Community Hospital.
These donations made in Johns memory may be sent in care of: Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 South Seventh St., Hiawatha, KS 66434, who is assisting the family with arrangements.
These are institutions John served for many years and ones he believed made Hiawatha a good place to call home.
A special message, or remembrance, may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
