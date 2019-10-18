Gibbs Jr., Delbert 1936-2019

HIAWATHA, Kan. Delbert F. Gibbs Jr., 83, of rural Hiawatha, died Saturday afternoon, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Sabetha Manor, where he had been a resident over two years.
Junior, as to how he was known to family and friends, was one of nine children born to the late Delbert Sr. and Mellissa Solomon Gibbs, and had lived all but two and half years in Brown County, Kansas.
He was born east of White Cloud, in Brown County, March 19, 1936, and attended first grade at Hilltop County School, prior to the family moving to live near Powhattan, where he attended country school through the eighth grade.
He served in the 2 BN, 130th FA, Kansas Army National Guard, in Hiawatha, from 1957 until 1960, discharged at the rank of specialist 4th class.
Junior worked for area farmers, doing whatever needed to be done, whether it would be fieldwork, machinery, livestock, etc. Junior worked for Bill and Anna Mary Mueller, northeast of Hiawatha, for 18 years, before retiring.
Needing something to do, he worked for Abitibi Price Wood Shutter Plant, in Hiawatha, a short time.
He loved working with animals: poultry, goats, and with rabbits being the favorite. Least favorite animal, that he was scared of, horses! Interesting to note, that he started on the farm with horses and mules, ending his career with tractors.
He was a former member of BPOE #1741, Hiawatha Elks Lodge.
Delbert married Glenna Hellwig, March 3, 1958, at Rulo, Nebraska.
They made the Hiawatha area their home, where the raised their family. They did live a few years in Petis County, Missouri, before returning home.
Glenna died Feb. 17, 2011.
He was also preceded in death by: his parents; stepdaughter, Vickie Paul; and six siblings: Lillian Gladhart, Robert Bud Gibbs, Joe Gibbs, Naomi Flett, Mary Burnett and Harry Gibbs.
Survivors include: two sons, Dennis (Sherry), of rural Hiawatha, and Delwin (Lisa), of West Burlington, Iowa; sister, Rebecca Spaight, of Hiawatha; brother, Jerry Gibbs, of Kansas City; eight grandchildren: Brandon, Cody, Ashlee, Emily, Kayla, Brandi, Melissa and Sarah; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Services are planned for 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha. Brad Farr will officiate.
Interment will follow, at Cornelison Cemetery, east of Reserve.
Friends may call after 10 a.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home, where the family will meet from 6 until 8 p.m. that evening.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: Hope Brown County, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 South Seventh St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message, or note of comfort, may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
