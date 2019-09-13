HORTON, Kan. Lyle Francis Gibson, 78, of Horton, passed away on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the St. Francis Hospital, in Topeka, Kansas.
He was born on Oct. 3, 1940, in Marietta, Kansas, the son of Elmer and Hazel Suggett Gibson.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Dishon-Maple-Chaney Mortuary, in Horton, where the family will greet friends from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday.
As published in the Hiawatha World.
