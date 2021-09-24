Gieber, Florence A. 1947-2021

Florence Aldine Gieb was born Aug. 2, 1947, to Jack and Aldine (Howard) Mathewson.
Florence grew up in Hiawatha, graduating from Hiawatha High School, class of 1965.
She then attended Southwestern College in Winfield, earning her Masters degree in Elementary Education. Flo taught in Olsburg and Chanute, Kansas, schools before moving to Topeka, Kansas, to work as a Librarian for USD 501.
Flo attended Emporia State University, earning her Masters degree in Library Science, and then attended East Tennessee State, earning another Masters degree in Story Telling. All told, Florence accumulated enough college credits that she could have obtained her Doctorate degree in Library Science. Florence was a very accomplished librarian at USD 501 and upon her retirement in 2001, her library contained over 10,000 books, and Flo had placed every book in its correct place and in order in her library.
Florence married Nick R. Gieber on Aug. 2, 1985.
Her grandkids were the love of her life, and she enjoyed attending their extracurricular activities and events.
Flo was a proud K-State fan, and especially loved watching her grandson in the KSU Marching Band. When the Grandpa and Me Honey Company was founded, Flo was the money keeper and the honey sale proceeds went towards her grandkids education funds. Flo and Nick generously gave away honey on their travels and adventures.
Florence passed away on Sept. 6, 2021, at the age of 74.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Tom Mathewson.
Survivors include: her husband, Nick; step daughters, Christine Sims and Holly Wainwright (Jason) of St. George, Kansas; grandson, Blake Moris (Carly) (Tracz) of Overland Park, Kansas, grandson Evan Moris of Manhattan, Kansas; granddaughter, Isabella Wilkey of Phoenix, Arizona; brother, David Mathewson (Connie) of Hiawatha, nephew Stuart Mathewson (Nicki) of Hiawatha and their children, Gavin and Rozlyn; niece, Whitney Oswald (Colton) of Horton, Kansas and their daughter, Adalynn. She is also survived by Nicks brothers and sisters: Elizabeth Ann Sandefer, Patricia Pearson, Mary Duey, Karen Henke (Glenn), Butch Gieber (Linda) and Deb Figarelle (Tony).
Mass of Christian Burial was held Sept. 10, in Belleville, burial followed in Cuba, Kansas.
Memorials are requested to the Cuba Booster Club, St. Isidore Church or Hope Brown County, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Tibbetts-Fischer Funeral Home of Belleville had arrangements.
www.tibbettsfischerfuneralhome.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
