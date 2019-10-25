Glenn, Alvera 1931-2019

ROBINSON, Kan. Alvera Young Glenn was born on Sept. 28, 1931. She was the only child that Alton and Vera Garver Young were blessed with. She was born in Limon, Colorado.
Alvera passed from this life Oct. 23, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Alvera graduated from Robinson High School, class of 1949.
She married the love of her life, Marvin Glenn, on June 5, 1949. This marriage was blessed with two daughters, Judith Lou Bearce and Barbara Sue Mueller.
She was baptized and was a member of the Living Church of God.
Alvera loved spending time outside, working alongside her husband on their farms. She loved animals. She had many horses and dogs. Her beloved dog, Dolly, died one day before her. Alvera loved to bake and was always cooking for her family. She was best known for her chocolate chip cookies. Her motto was, Good, Better, Best. Never let it rest, until good is better and better is best.
She is survived by: her two daughters Judith (Earl) Bearce and Barbara (Carl) Mueller, all of Robinson; four grandchildren: Amy (Shane) Plattner, Jeremy (Amy), Codi, Carli and Paul Mueller, Elizabeth (Craig) Annaliese, Faith, Luke and Sarah Jeschke, all of Robinson, Angela (Jeremy) Katelyn, of Topeka, and Nicole and Jarrod Twombly, of Padonia.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Alton and Vera Young; and her husband, Marvin, Dec. 11, 1990.
A celebration of Alveras life is planned for 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, in Hiawatha.
Interment will follow, at Rose Hill Cemetery, Robinson.
Friends may call, at the funeral home, after noon Sunday, where the family will meet from 4 until 6 p.m. that afternoon.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: Alvera Glenn Memorial Fund, which may be sent in care of the funeral home, 124 South Seventh St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message, or note of comfort, may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
