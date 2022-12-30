Lynda Goodman, 74, of Hiawatha, passed Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Maple Heights Nursing Home.
She was born Jan. 23, 1948, in St. Joseph, to Leonard and Louetta (Moore) Gregory.
She grew up in St. Joseph, Missouri, graduating from Bishop LeBlond High School in 1966. She attended Gards Business College from 1966 to 1967.
Lynda married Norman Goodman, of Wetmore, on May 16, 1970. They lived in the Wetmore, Hiawatha and Fairview, Kansas area for their united 48 years. Norman passed away March 4, 2019.
Lynda was a faithful and active member of St. Anns Catholic Church. She was a member of the Altar Society, where she served on a variety of circles. Outside of the family-owned and operated lawn and trash service, Lynda also worked in several industries before retirement, including Sac & Fox Casino, Horton National Bank, Caseys and Flair-Fold.
Lynda loved socializing, whether it be in person or over the phone. She enjoyed watching game shows, playing cards, bingo, dominoes and cross-stitching. Most recently, she has enjoyed coloring pictures to share with her loved ones. Above all, Lynda enjoyed spending time with, or just bragging about, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren!
Lynda is preceded in death by her parents and husband.
She is survived by: her children: Dwayne (Carol), Kevin (Crystal), Lynette Grier (Mike) and Dennis (Rachelle); nine grandchildren: Caden, Zachary, Kesha, Colton, Aunna, Chloe, Katie, Neville and Amelia; and three great-grandchildren.
Lynda is also survived by her siblings, Larry (Ellen) Gregory and LeaAnn (Brad) Maudlin; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
A Celebration of Lyndas Eternal Life is planned for 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha.
Father Daniel Gardner will officiate.
Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. Thursday at Frazier Cemetery, Frazier, Missouri.
Friends may call at the funeral home after 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The parish rosary will be recited at 5 p.m. with visitation to follow until 7 p.m.
In lieu of plants and flowers, please send donations to Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Lyndas name, c/o 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
