Goodman, Verna J.

Verna J. Goodman
HIAWATHA, Kan. Verna Jewell Goodman, of Hiawatha, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, a day after her 89th birthday.
Verna was born to the late Zena Sutherland and Harold Smith, of Wetmore, Kansas, the youngest of four children.
Her brothers, Keith and Vincent; and sister, LaVerne, precede her in death and were waiting for her arrival in glory to the pearly gates.
Verna met and married the late Charles Marion Adams, in 1954, in Junction City, Kansas, and together welcomed three children: John Adams (Melanie), of Stover, Missouri, Kristy Doyle (Thomas), of Hiawatha, and James Adams (Tamara), also of Hiawatha.
Charles died in 1964.
Verna had several different occupations during her life, including a keypad data operator, a receptionist at KU Medical Center, and delivering the St. Joseph newspaper for 25 years, of which she was very proud.
In 1991, Verna reconnected with the late Merlin Goodman, of Wetmore, and they married the following year.
She considered his children: Liz Babb (Dan) and Donna Halstead (Daniel), along with their grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren as her own.
They spent their life together going to church, working hard, and spending time with their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Merlin died in 2018.
Merlins children that precede her in death are: Randy, Tracy Glenn and Richard (Dickie) Goodman.
Verna loved Jesus, reading her Bible, praying for and with others, laughing, singing and always had a smile on her face. She was a loving and caring person, always putting others before herself and was truly an example of the love of Jesus. To know her was to love her.
Verna leaves to cherish her beloved memory: her children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A celebration of Vernas life is planned for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Calvary Temple Assembly of God of Hiawatha, with Pastor Jim Farris officiating.
Private family inurnment will take place at a later date, at the Wetmore Cemetery.
The family will meet friends one hour prior to services, at church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: Verna Goodman Memorial Fund, sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 South Seventh St., Hiawatha, KS 66434, who is assisting the family with arrangements.
www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
