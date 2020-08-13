Raymond E. Goodwin
WESLACO, Texas Raymond E Goodwin, 96, passed away July 25, 2020 in Weslaco.
He was preceded in death by his wife Peggy in 2000.
He is survived by his brother, Marvin, of Lees Summit, Missouri.
Raymond owned and operated Electric Motor Service for several years before moving to Weslaco. Raymond was confined to a nursing home in Weslaco for the last few years prior to his death. As published in the Hiawatha World.
