Grabhorn, Justin M. 1990-2020

HIAWATHA, Kan. On Jan. 27, 2020, Justin Michael Grabhorn went to meet the Lord, at the age of 29 years.
Justin was born on Oct. 10, 1990, at Marysville, Kansas, to Philip and Barbara Grabhorn.
He grew up in Belleville, Kansas, and Edgar, Nebraska.
He graduated high school at Sandy Creek, in Fairfield, Nebraska, in 2009.
He went on to college and obtained an associates degree, in electrical technology, at Central Community College, in Hastings, Nebraska, in 2011.
He was currently employed at Wenger Manufacturing, in Sabetha, Kansas.
Justin had a passion for all cars and trucks, old and new, and loved going to car shows with his parents.
He had a great love of music of all types, sharing that passion with his sister and dad.
Justin had a very close bond with his mom, knowing that he could turn to her whenever he had an issue.
He loved late night TV show watching with his sister.
He had a love for sports, both college and professional, rooting for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, KC Chiefs, KC Royals, KState football and KU basketball. He had a love for video games as well.
Justin will be deeply missed by his parents, Philip and Barbara Grabhorn; and his sister, Megan Grabhorn (Eric Luce).
He is also survived by: his grandparents, William and Cheryl Yungeberg, and Sylvia Grabhorn, all of Waterville, Kansas; as well as cousins; aunts and uncles; friends; and co workers.
In Justins memory, please make any donations to: Brown County Humane Society, the place where he volunteered and adopted his beloved cat, Pete, and to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
If you or anyone you know is suffering from depression please call 1-800-273-8255.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the First Baptist Church, 210 Lodge Rd., Hiawatha. Pastor Blake Wyatt will officiate.
A special message, or remembrance, may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.
