Graham, Mildred 1926-2020

Mildred Elaine (Sanders) Graham, age 94, was born on April 16, 1926, in Charlevoix, Michigan, the youngest of eight children, to Levi Howard and Mildred Mae (Wibert) Sanders. She passed away on Nov. 27, 2020.
She grew up in Petoskey, Michigan, where she attended school, graduating from Petoskey High School mid-semester in December, 1943.
In the summer of 1944 she met Oliver Max Graham. They married six weeks after meeting, Sept. 3, 1944. They remained married until his passing on March 18, 2010. They had three children, Diana Kay Hostettler (Walt), Hiawatha, Dale Lee Graham (Edwina), Houston, Texas, and Beverly Jean Jones (the late Duane), Tomball, Texas.
In 1958 she and Max moved their family from Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Camarillo, California. Several years later they relocated to Scottville, Michigan, later returning to the Santa Barbara, California, area. In October 1988 they moved to Hiawatha and the next year to Robinson, Kansas, to be near their oldest daughter, Kay, and her family. Following her husbands passing, she moved to Maple Grove Complex in Hiawatha. In April, 2019, she moved to Maple Heights Nursing Home in Hiawatha.
Elaine volunteered for several organizations throughout her adult life, serving as a Campfire Girls leader, helped to set up the Pleasant Valley Elementary Schools library (Camarillo, California), helped with mailings for the Brown County Kansas Area Agency on Aging, among many other projects.
When her children were all in school, she worked as a waitress for the Ranch Boy Restaurant in Camarillo, California, and for bakeries in Camarillo and Santa Barbara, as well as at 3M. After settling in Santa Barbara she worked as a supervisor for EDS, which was owned by Ross Perot, and later for a medical billing company in Fresno, California. Once they were settled in Robinson, Kansas, Elaine worked in the lunchroom at Robinson Middle School.
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Max, her parents, and all of her brothers and sisters and their spouses, and several nephews.
She is survived by her three children, six grandchildren: Heather Rippin (Dave), Macomb, Michigan, Margaret Goodman (James Knight), St. Joseph, Missouri, Jennifer Windholz (Travis), Houston, Texas, Sarah Spadola, Katy, Texas, Deborah Neher, Fulshear, Texas, and Tanner Jones (Holly), Tomball, Texas; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She will be remembered for her willingness to help others whenever needed.
Her body will be cremated and interred at Rose Hill Cemetery, Robinson, Kansas. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, in Hiawatha, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial gifts in Elaines name are suggested to the Brown County Humane Society or the Brown County Food Bank, and may be sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S. 7th Street, Hiawatha, KS 66434.
As published in the Hiawatha World.
