HOLTON, Kan. Augustina Tina Trenidad Greemore, 72, of Holton, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital, in Kansas City, Kansas, with family by her side.
She was born Sept. 30, 1947, in Sabetha, Kansas, the daughter of Joaquin and Jessie Margaret (Robidoux) Mendez.
Tina graduated from Hiawatha High School in 1967.
She worked as a certified nursing assistant for Jackson County Nursing Home and she worked in the Physical Therapy Department at Holton Community Hospital for many years. She also worked for Holton Countrymart.
She had attended and was a member of the Catholic church in her earlier years.
She was a member of the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska.
Tina married Eldon Roy Greemore, on April 1, 1968, in Holton; they celebrated over 51 years of marriage.
Survivors include: her husband, Eldon, of the home; two daughters, Crystal Lada (Corey), of Topeka, Kansas, and Kelly Hopkins (Scott), of Mayetta, Kansas; five sisters: Delores Waite (Dennis), of Hiawatha, Kansas, Josephine Janis (Tom), of Powhattan, Kansas, Diann Hall (Ray), of Topeka, Nancy Cappleman (Steve), of Holton, and Paula Podell (David), of Buffalo Grove, Illinois; five brothers: Joaquin Jake Mendez Jr. (Daryl), of Florida, Anthony Mendez, of Hiawatha, Alvino Mendez (Connie), of Hiawatha, Tim Mendez (Marci), of Holton, and Paul Mendez (Debbie), of Hiawatha; and eith grandchildren: Spencer, Rogan, Abram, Christian, Sage, Serenity, Liza and Callie.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, in Mayetta.
Burial will follow at the Shipshee Cemetery.
A Rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m. Monday, at the Mercer Funeral Home, in Holton.
Visitation to follow until 7 p.m.
Memorials may be given to: Tina Greemore Memorial Fund, to be designated at a later date, in care of Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
