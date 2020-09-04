Greer, Dennis D. 1934-2020

Dennis D. Denny Greer, 86, of Hiawatha, died Tuesday morning, Sept. 1, 2020, at Select Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.
Denny was born Aug. 24, 1934, near Oak Hill, Kansas, the only child born to Ralph and Wilma Largent Greer. He developed a strong work ethic at an early age by helping his family on the farm, attending schools, and graduated high school at Longford, Kansas.
Denny served with the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict, returning, and moved with his parents to Silver Lake, Kansas, where they owned and operated the Silver Lake Motel.
Between the farm and the motel, he developed the ability to work and fix most things. He was not afraid to try anything! He started as a shoe salesman in Topeka before going to work for Nabisco Brands, first as a deliveryman, then as a salesman upon which they transferred him to Hiawatha in 1960, a position he held for nearly 30 years before retiring Sept. 1, 1989.
Denny later became an assistant funeral director with Schroeder Brown County Mortuary in Hiawatha for several years before it sold to Chapel Oaks, where was an involved for nearly 15 years.
There wasnt anything he wouldnt do or help with: services, wash cars, paint, whatever! This was in conjunction with he and his wife Betty cleaning the Morrill & Janes Bank, to helping a friend in the construction business, to helping his sons with projects of their own.
If you knew Dennis at all, you knew he was all in whatever he was doing, community involvement no different. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Hawatha where he served in various capacities through the years: Deacon, Trustee, Chairman of Mens Fellowship, Nominating Board, Constitution Board, Pastoral Board, usher, greeter, and choir member.
When the boys were young, Denny was scoutmaster for 10 years of Boy Scout Troop #117, sponsored by BPOE #1741, Hiawatha Elks Lodge, and also as assistant scout master. He was an organizing member of the Brown County Association for Retarded Citizens and through the years, served in various capacities there. He had served on the auxiliary with the Hiawatha Police Department at the time when they restored the 1950 Ford which is a duplicate of one of the early police cars in Hiawatha.
Denny was also a dedicated member and board member of the Brown County Ag Museum in Hiawatha of which he was instrumental in many of their fund raising activities including helping serve their Saturday morning breakfasts.
He also found time to serve on the Republican Committee. Being a veteran was important to Dennis, as he was a member of Homer-White Post #66, Hiawatha American Legion, of which he was a member of the funeral honors for a number of years.
In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, and making homemade ice cream! He had a great sense of humor, and a devoted friend. And oh my, he never found a bad cup of coffee, always had time to take a break!
He married his high school sweetheart, Betty Gubham, July 19, 1953, at Oak Hill. To this union, four children were born: Douglas, Karla, Eric and Karen. They lived all of their married life in Hiawatha where they raised their family, enjoyed traveling and working together before her untimely death in October 2007.
He later married Virginia Baker in 2008. They enjoyed traveling across the state of Kansas where they visited the old time soda fountains. Virginia died April 11, 2018.
He later married Shirley Martin Murdy, January 19, 2019.
Survivors include his wife Shirley; sons, Douglas Greer (Cynthia) of Savannah, Missouri, Eric Greer (Jill) of Topeka, Kansas, daughter Karen Greer of Hiawatha; son-in-law, Jack Simpson of Texas; six grandchildren: Jackie Simpson, Jacob Simpson, Eric Simpson, Trenna Greer, Katie Greer, and Jordan Greer, and a number of great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; a daughter Karla Simpson.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday afternoon
A private service will be held at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha, Burial will follow at the Hiawatha Cemetery, with military honors a courtesy of the Brown County Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: First Baptist Church, BCDS, or Hiawatha Ag Museum, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S. 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A message may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
As published in the Hiawatha World.
