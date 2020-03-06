Hiawatha, Kan. Christopher Chris Newton Griffiths, 47, peacefully passed away Feb. 20, 2020, at Stormon Vail, surrounded by family.
Chris was genuinely kind, caring, and loved spending time talking and spending time with his family.
Survivors include:his mother; brother; sister; nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.