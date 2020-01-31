Grove, Elizabeth A. 1920-2020

HIAWATHA, Kan. Elizabeth Ann Betty (Mathewson) Grove, 99 years of age, a well-known resident, who helped others with transportation and food delivery support, died on Jan. 23, 2020, at Maple Heights, in Hiawatha.
She was born on Sept. 21, 1920, to James and Helen Nesladek Mathewson.
Betty graduated from Hiawatha High School in 1941.
A lifelong Hiawatha resident, she provided grocery delivery to elderly Hiawatha residents from the Mathewson Meat Market, a family business.
She also served as cashier and stock clerk, at the downtown Hiawatha Ben Franklin Variety Store, and at the Hiawatha Shelter. She delivered commodities to families needing assistance in the Hiawatha area and worked with individuals with disabilities at the Shelter.
Betty was very active in the St. Anns Altar Society for over 60 years in the areas of fundraising and other church activities.
Betty married Ed Grove, of Padonia, Kansas, in 1948, following his honorable discharge from the US Army. Ed had served in Germany, during World War II.
She and Ed lived on their farm outside of Hiawatha, until his death in 1982. Betty then moved back home with her parents, in their Shawnee St. house, while working at Ben Franklin Variety Store.
Years later, she moved to Maple Heights where she spent her retirement, and later years, while continuing her community activities.
She was an active member of the Hiawatha VFW Auxiliary.
She was also preceded in death by: her parents; and brother, Robert Mathewson.
Betty is survived by: five nieces and nephews; 13 great-nieces and nephews; and many great-great-nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at St. Ann Catholic Church, in Hiawatha. Father Dan Gardner will officiate.
Interment will follow immediately, at Mount Hope Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, in Bettys honor, can be made to: St. Anns Altar Society, Freedom Hospice or Maple Heights Nursing Home, which may be sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 South Seventh St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
The Parish Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, followed by family visiting with friends until 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
If attending Bettys visitation or service, please wear red, her favorite color.
As published in the Hiawatha World.
