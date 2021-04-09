Guy, Jessica 1991-2021

ROBINSON, Kan. Jessica Guy, 29, of Robinson, Kansas, passed away on Tuesday April 6, 2021, succumbing to brain cancer after a courageous fight.
The daughter of Scott Guy and Paula Guy (Crespi), she was born July 21, 1991 in Hiawatha, Kansas. She lived in Robinson for most of her life, attending Hiawatha Schools and graduating in 2009. She worked at the Pines in Hiawatha as a certified nurse assistant, where she was able to lend her caring spirit in many ways.
Jessica was a loving and compassionate person who loved to be silly and mischievous. This mother hen was full of life with an amazing amount of empathy, the ability to cheer anyone up, and could keep the peace in impossible situations. She treated everyone that crossed her path with kindness, put others before herself, and helped anyone who crossed her path.
What is not to love about a woman who loved her family and friends almost as much as she loved Mikes hard lemonade, anything Disney, and sharing inappropriate jokes.
We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Jessica during her short 29 years, among them: Halloween candy is still edible well after a year, miracle whip belongs in everything, all conversations require large amounts of sarcasm, and life is short so live it to the fullest.
Jessica is survived by her father, Scott Wayne Guy; mother, Paula Jean Guy (Crespi); brother, Kyle Thomas Guy; and sister, Lillian Estelle Guy. She is also survived by her fraternal grandmother, Elsie Guy; her maternal grandparents, John and Barbara Crespi; a large extended family; and many surrogate children.
Jessica is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Kenneth Guy; her uncle, Alan Guy; and cousin Amanda Knowlton.
She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, followed by Funeral Services beginning at 2 p.m. at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home. Interment will immediately follow going to Rose Hill Cemetery in Robinson, Kansas.
Friends call at the funeral home after 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, and after 10 a.m. Saturday.
Donations can be made payable to Chapel Oaks Funeral Home. The recipient organization will be determined at a later date.
MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUESTED As published in the Hiawatha World.
