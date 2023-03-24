A bright light left our world when Kathleen Anne Haag, 94, passed away on March 22, 2023. She was born March 16, 1929, to parents Henry and Eva (Rooney) Studer. Kathleen was raised on the farm south of Fairview with her four siblings.

She attended Fairview schools and graduated in 1946, with the honor of Valdictorian, from Fairview High School. She obtained certification to teach school at different times from both Emporia State and Marymount College, Salina. She taught in Satanta, Kansas and Fairview, Kansas schools. Throughout her childhood, she attended St. Augustine Catholic Church south of Fairview with her family. At age 12, she became the organist at church. As an adult with her own family, she continued to be an active member and organist.

