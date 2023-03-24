A bright light left our world when Kathleen Anne Haag, 94, passed away on March 22, 2023. She was born March 16, 1929, to parents Henry and Eva (Rooney) Studer. Kathleen was raised on the farm south of Fairview with her four siblings.
She attended Fairview schools and graduated in 1946, with the honor of Valdictorian, from Fairview High School. She obtained certification to teach school at different times from both Emporia State and Marymount College, Salina. She taught in Satanta, Kansas and Fairview, Kansas schools. Throughout her childhood, she attended St. Augustine Catholic Church south of Fairview with her family. At age 12, she became the organist at church. As an adult with her own family, she continued to be an active member and organist.
Kathleen married Jesse Haag on June 5, 1950. They lived in Fairview and owned the Haag Locker. They had three children: Kim, Karen, and Annette. Kathleen worked in Fairview many years at the Locker plant and in later years at Farmers State Bank. She was an involved member of the Fairview community and served on the Fairview School Board 1963 to 1966.
She moved to Hiawatha in 1973, and made her home and worked there for 50 years until she passed. She was a member of and organist for St. Anns Catholic Church. Kathleen performed many volunteer activities, a couple being as a Gray Lady at the hospital and at the North Brown County Food Bank.
Kathleen was a musician her entire life; a master of the organ and piano. Throughout her life she gave piano lessons to hundreds of students. She played for hundreds of weddings, funerals, and community events. She could sit down at the piano and play a song by heart. She did this up until her last illness. Kathleen was a kind, friendly, happy woman. She was generous, a hard worker and the best mother ever. If you knew her, you knew that she had spunk and moved about quickly for such a tiny lady. She was witty and boy was she intelligent. She loved to have a good political discussion. She ran for the Kansas Legislature around 1984, but was not successful. She was a member of the Brown County Democrat organization.
Kathleen faithfully served and worshipped as part of her Faith. God rest her soul. All her questions are now answered.
Kathleen is survived by her children: Kim (Paige) Haag; Karen Scott; and Annette (Johnny) Sellars; grandchildren, Ian (Audrey) Haag, Dana Haag, Shawn Scott, Emmet Sellars, and Molly Sellars; and five great-grandchildren; one brother, Raymond Studer, and family members too numerous to name.
She is predeceased by her parents, Henry and Eva Studer; siblings, Eileen (Studer) Haefele, Henry (Bud) Studer, Jr, and Alyce (Studer) King; and granddaughter, Elizabeth Scott.
Memorial donations can be made to St. Anns Catholic Church, Hiawatha, or the North Brown County Food Bank, Hiawatha.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home after 10 a.m. Tuesday where visitation will be held on March 28, 5:30-7 p.m., prayer service at 7 p.m. and Rosary at 7:15 pm.
The funeral Mass will be at St. Anns Catholic Church, Hiawatha, on March 29, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. Father Daniel Gardner will be the celebrant.
Burial following at St. Augustine Catholic cemetery, Fidelity, Kansas.
