Hall, Michael S. 1969-2019

OMAHA, Neb. Michael Shane Hall, 49, of Omaha, formerly of Hiawatha, Kansas, passed away unexpectedly Aug. 23, 2019.
He was born to Susan Halls of Falls City, Nebraska on Nov. 11, 1969.
Michael attended schools in Hiawatha and Horton, Kansas, where he later received his GED.
He spent the last 11 years living in Omaha, doing numerous roofing and side jobs.
Michael is survived by: his brother, Mark Hall (Beth), of Hiawatha; a sister, Barbara Slemp of Sabetha, Kansas; a stepbrother, Kenneth Clary (Geri), Sabetha; and several nieces and nephews.
Michael is also survived by long time girlfriend, Lorraine Kelp, and her daughter, Savannah, of Omaha.
He was proceeded in death by: his mother, Susan Clary; grandparents; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of life has been planned from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the Eternal Hope Family Life Center, 424 Oregon Street, Hiawatha.
Private inurnment will be at a later date, at the Claytonville Cemetery, south of Hiawatha.
www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.