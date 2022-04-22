POWHATTAN, Kan. Sandra Sue (Collins) Hall, 73, of rural Powhattan, died early April 19, 2022, at Maple Heights Nursing Home in Hiawatha.
Sue was born March 25, 1949, at Sparks, Kansas, the daughter of Wayne and Margaret King Collins and has lived in the Doniphan/Brown County area all of her life.
She attended grade school in Sparks prior to graduating from Highland High School, with the class of 1967.
She married John Hall on June 19, 1971, at Powhattan Methodist Church. They lived all of their married life on the farm near Powhattan. He survives at the farm home.
Other survivors include: a son, Justin Hall of Phoenix, Arizona; a daughter, Carrie (Tim) Browning of Topeka; grandchildren: Addison (Ashly) Hall, Gabrielle Hall, Cassidy Browning and Kaylee Browning. Also surviving are: brothers: Len Collins of St. Joseph, Dan Collins of Highland, Kansas, Ed Collins of Troy, Kansas, Bill Collins of Hiawatha, Rick Collins of Wathena, Kansas, Randy Collins of Hiawatha, Tim Collins of Highland; sisters: Pat Pfaffly of Kansas City, Missouri, Margaret Brassfield of Hiawatha, Kathy Campbell of Troy, Kansas and Anita Rounds of Highland; numerous brother and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins.
Sue was preceded in death by: her parents; her brothers: David Collins, Denny Collins and Claude Butch Collins; her sisters, Janice Stonebarger and Barbara Edie.
Services are planned for 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 25, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha. Shane Spangler will officiate.
Interment will follow at Powhattan Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home after 12 Noon Sunday, where a private family viewing will be from 5 until 7 p.m. with the family visiting with friends after 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Parkinson Foundation or Arthritis Foundation, which may be sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha KS 66434.
A special message or note of remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.