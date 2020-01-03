HIAWATHA, Kan. Gertrude Elizabeth (Adkins) Hamilton passed away Dec. 28, 2019, at the Maple Heights Care Center, in Hiawatha.
She was the daughter of Samuel (Frank) and Maude (Randall) Adkins. Gertrude was born Feb. 26, 1932 at Everest, Kansas.
She was loved for her caring heart, spunky sense of humor and her willingness to help people going through hard times. She was also known for being a strong and intelligent woman.
After her children were grown, she attended Highland Community College receiving an associates degree in law.
Gert was also a member of the City Council, in White Cloud, from 1987 to 2007. She served as the mayor of White Cloud for a short time. During her time on the Council, she was instrumental in getting the new water well system and park in White Cloud.
Gertrude was known for her ability to cook from scratch in a moments notice. Many enjoyed homemade Sunday dinners, especially her chicken and noodles.
Gertrude married George Arthur Hamilton, on Oct. 30, 1950, in Hiawatha.
They started their married life in Salem, Nebraska, then moving to White Cloud, Kansas in 1953, living there till 2010.
Together they raised nine children.
Preceding her in death were: her parents; husband, George; son, Jesse; and grandson, Tony Acton.
Additional family members that preceded Gertrude were: brothers: Alfred, Jack, Melvin, Samuel and Dick Adkins; and sisters, Betty Myers and Erma Pohl.
Surviving Gertrude are: her children: Georgia (Rich) Jones, Robert (Hui Cha) Hamilton, Mary (Robert) Waggoner, Sheryl Hamilton (widow of Jesse), Sue (Roger) Drake, Clinton (JoNell) Hamilton, Pam Hamilton, Francie Hamilton and Carla (Morris) Watkins; 23 grandchildren; 61 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren.
Additional survivors are: sisters, Cleo Stewart and Joyce Moppin; and brothers: Art, Delbert, John and Danny Adkins
Family visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Dorr and Clark Funeral Home, in Falls City.
The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the Dorr and Clark Funeral Home, in Falls City.
Interment will follow at the Maple Cemetery, in Salem, Nebraska. As published in the Hiawatha World.
