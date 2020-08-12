Hansen, Eldon D. 1932-2020

HORTON, Ks. Eldon Dean Hansen, 88, of Horton, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at the Mission Village living center in Horton.
He was born at the Horton Hospital on February 4, 1932, to Harlof C. and Caroline Laverentz Hansen, and was raised on a farm near Willis, Kansas.
He married Charlene Vogel on October 11, 1953. A son, Gary Wayne, was born to that union.
He was a member of the Horton United Methodist Church. He graduated from Horton High School in 1951 and took a course from Industrial Training Institute in Chicago in TV servicing to work on Televisions. He has attended many schools over the years to keep up on the new technology. He started his own business in a converted garage, and when it got too big for that, he and Charlene purchased the hardware store downtown, and made it into Hansens Hardware & TV, where he sold televisions, appliances, air conditioners, hardware, etc. He sold the store after being downtown for over 55 years, and semi-retired. It was interesting keeping up with the computer, when his companies all went this way.
He worked his way through the chairs at the Elks Lodge in Hiawatha and was Exalted Ruler three different times. He was a member of the Abdallah Shrine, Hiawatha Lodge #35, Mt. Horeb Chapter #43 RAM, Hiawatha Commandry #13 KT and a past member of the NEK 90s motorcycle corp. He was a member of Battery B in the Horton National Guard for 26 1/2 years, training young men on communications equipment. He spent a month in Arizona every winter for 10 years, enjoying his time off from work. He did lots of traveling over the world having earned his trips through sales and service with his suppliers.
He loved his grandkids, Andrew John, Kristopher Benton, and Jackson Wayne. He spent many hours with them as they were growing up, teaching them about a rural community and allowing them to do things that they werent allowed to do in the city. Any stray cat in town knew they could come to see him, as they would be fed, petted, and taken care of. He loved all of his cats, and hated to part with any of them. He adopted them out, rather than give them away. There were always several around for him to spoil.
Preceding him in death were his parents and his brother, Harold Hansen.
He is survived by: his wife, Charlene; their son, Dr. Gary Hansen, his wife, Dana; and grandsons, Andrew, Kristopher, Jackson; one great-granddaughter, Nora Jo; his sister-in-law, Marilyn Hansen; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the Horton Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Dishon-Maple-Chaney Mortuary in Horton.
A special message may be sent to the family at www.dishon-maple-chaney.com Memorials may be made to the Endowment Fund of the Horton United Methodist Church and may be sent in care of the mortuary. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.