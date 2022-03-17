SALINA, Kan. Kathleen Ann Hanson, age 86, of Salina, went to be with the Lord on March 12, after a courageous battle with MDS and leukemia.
Katy was born on Dec. 30, 1935, to Donald and Mary Kern, in rural Brown County, Kansas.
Katy grew up on a farm near Hamlin, Kansas and graduated from Hamlin High School in 1953.
She was married to Charles D. Doug Hanson, Aug. 22, 1954, in the Hamlin Baptist Church. They were blessed with four sons: Mike, Rick, Rob and Steve.
Katy always maintained her rural values; she was kind to everyone, and always loved keeping in touch with old friends and meeting new people.
Katy enjoyed many hobbies, such as quilting, counted cross stitch, reading and baking. She was a member of the Lindsborg Covenant Church for many years.
Katy was preceded in death by her parents.
In addition to her husband, Doug, she is survived by: sons: Mike and wife, Bridget, of Olathe, Kansas, Rick and wife, Linda, of Salina, Rob and Carol, and Steve and wife, Jennifer, of Prairie Village; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Schlegel of Roeland Park.
A Memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, at the Lindsborg Covenant Church in Lindsborg, Kansas.
Memorials may be sent to the family or to the Lindsborg Covenant Church, in care of Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, 500 S. Ohio, Salina, KS 67401. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.