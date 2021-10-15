Harmon, Melvin S. 1943-2021

FALLS CITY, Neb. Melvin S. Harmon (Mel), 78, of Falls City, passed away on Oct. 8, 2021, at his home.
He was born to Milton Harmon and Evelyn Purvis-Harmon on July 23, 1943, in Falls City.
He attended school in Falls City and graduated in 1961. He started working at Harmons OK Tire when he was 14 years old, washing tires. He continued on to changing and repairing tires. He then worked his way up to selling tires. He eventually became a co-owner with his brother, Galen Harmon.
In 1962, he met his future wife, Sharon Bailey of Hiawatha, on a blind date at a drive-in movie. They were married April 26, 1964.
Melvin and Sharon (Sherry) lived in Falls City, where they raised their family.
Melvin was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, where he held many Offices over the years. His faith was very important to him.
He was also the President of the Falls City Educational Foundation for 25 years. He served on the City Counsel for 9 1/2 years. He also served as the President of the Chamber of Commerce.
He was proceeded in death by: his parents, Milton and Evelyn Harmon; a brother, Don Harmon; nieces, Susie Harmon and Gege Kleppe; nephews, David Sailors and Kenny Arnett.
He is survived by: his wife, Sharon Harmon, married 57 1/2 years; sons, Todd and Troy Harmon; daughter, Traci (Doug) Aberle; and grandchildren, Braxton and Kiersten Harmon; sister, Charlene (Chris) Dana; brothers, Galen (Sue) Harmon, Leland (Marcia) Harmon; grand dog, Parker; family cat, Peaches; as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the Dorr and Clark Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 13, 2021, Christ Lutheran Church, with Reverend Daniel Gifford officiating.
Interment immediately following the service at Steele Cemetery. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.