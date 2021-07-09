Hartley, Roy E. 1957-2021

Roy Eugene Hartley, 63, Of Hiawatha, Kansas, passed away peacefully Friday evening, July 2, 2021, In Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas. He was lovingly surrounded by his four daughters, Stephanie, Monique, Sarah, and Adrianna.
Roy Eugene was born in Hiawatha, Dec. 2, 1957, to parents Lawrence and Helen (Halstead) Hartley. He was the fourth born child of seven children the parents had together. He grew up in the Hiawatha, Sabetha, Hamlin, and Morrill area, graduating from Sabetha High School in 1975. He was a rambunctious and ornery teenager most known for tearing up the streets of Morrill with his brothers, Gary, Bob, and Randy, speeding around in their muscle cars. After school years and playground days, Roy worked at a dairy east of Morrill and several factories until finding his passion in construction for 40+ years. He became the owner/operator of his own contracting company, Roy Hartley Construction, from which he retired in 2018. Roy and his (late) wife Paula owned many rental properties around Hiawatha and took care of them together over the last 18 years.
Roy married Paula Schuetz in Hiawatha on Aug. 21, 1999, in the presence of their children, parents, and friends, in a private ceremony at the Hiawatha Lake. Paula was the salt to Roys pepper, the shimmy to his shake, and the only one who could honestly say they knew every nook and cranny of every aspect of him. They were two peas in a pod and as Roy would put it, Paula was my one, my person, my soulmate! They had a great love!
Roy participated in many things throughout his life. He helped start the soapbox derby races with the kids many years ago (his was even the one to beat for many years!), participated and ran the local pool league and dart league for many years, and enjoyed a good karaoke night at the Old Jayhawk Tavern!! In later years he found a love for antique furniture, woodworking craftsmanship, stoneware, and antique strollers. In recent years he came back to his love of classic cars from his younger years and shared that love with his brother, Bob, on regular nightly calls, photos, and playful competitions.
Roy is survived by four daughters, Stephanie Hartley, of Hiawatha, Monique and Richard Swimm of Hiawatha, Sarah and Travis Cormier of Wetmore, Kansas, and Adrianna and Joel Havens of Silver Lake, Kansas; two sisters, Sharon Bestwick of Fairview, Kansas, and Betty and Carl Clements of Kansas City, Kansas; three brothers, Gary and Sandy Hartley of Morrill, Kansas, Bob and Peggy Hartley of Branson, Missouri, and Randy Hartley of Fairview, Kansas. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Hailey (24), Preston (21), Taylor (17), Blake (13), Desiree (3), Austin (18), Layla (12), Will (11), Jude (6), and Otto (3). He is also survived by an aunt, Ethel Allen of Seneca, Kansas, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.
Roy was preceded in death by his wife, Paula of Hiawatha; his parents, Lawrence and Helen Hartley, of Morrill; and infant sister, Sandra; brothers, Ivan and Melvin Hartley of California; and a niece, Melinda K Long Burton of Hiawatha.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha, after 10 a.m. Thursday, where the family will meet from 6 until 8 that evening.
A Celebration of Roys life is planned for 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Fisher Community Center. Cheryl Mishler and Rich Lehmkuhl will officiate. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Roy Hartley Memorial Fund sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message or remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com which is also the livestreaming site.
As published in the Hiawatha World.
