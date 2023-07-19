Helen Kay Rudder Hasenohr, age 71, of Hiawatha, passed away on, Friday, July 14, 2023, surrounded by her family, after a short battle with cancer.

She went by Kay or Katie, occasionally from her parents and siblings. She was born Aug. 2, 1951, to James Clifford Rudder, Jr. and Lois Aldine Harvey Rudder. She was the middle child out of three girls and earned the distinction of being the first brown-eyed baby born at Hiawatha Community Hospital, which had just opened in May.

