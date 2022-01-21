Hasenohr, Raymond A. 1925-2022

TOPEKA, Kan. Raymond August Hasenohr, 96, Topeka, Kansas, died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at his rural Shawnee County farm home. He was born July 12, 1925, at Pickrell, Nebraska, the oldest of four children born to Theodor and Ethel (Crom) Hasenohr.
He attended school at Pickrell, Nebraska. Raymond was married to Alice Rohe of Clatonia, Nebraska, on Feb. 24, 1946, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, DeWitt, Nebraska.
Raymond and Alice lived and farmed at different times and places in Nebraska, Missouri, and Iowa before settling around the Fairvew/Sabetha, Kansas, area. Raymond also worked at Boeing in Wichita, Kansas, for several years before returning to farming near Topeka. All the years he was on the farm, Raymond also enjoyed raising livestock.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Alice, in 2018; a daughter, Donna, in 1971; a son, Larry, in 2007; his brother, Norman; and his sister, Goldene Peck.
Surviving are a sister, Angie Mogensen of Nashville, Tennessee; two daughters, Diane Olcott (John) of Meriden, Kansas, and Marcia Spellmeier (Allan) of Fairview, Kansas; seven grandchildren, Nicole Broaddus (Jason) of Hoyt, Kansas, Heather Kirchmann (Kent) of Ashland, Nebraska, Regina Olcott of Baytown, Texas, Keremy Bachelor (Michael) of Sabetha, Kansas, Jared Spellmeier of Fairview, Candace Sullivan (Brady) of Gardner, Kansas, and Beau Hasenohr (Kim) of Hiawatha; also Joey May (Jeff) and 15 great-grandchildren.
Raymond was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Topeka.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan., 22, 2022, at First Lutheran Church, Sabetha, Kansas, with funeral services to follow at a.m., also at First Lutheran Church. Graveside services will be after funeral services at Mount Hope Cemetery, 1807 Iowa Street, Hiawatha.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home after 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, sent in care of Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message or note of remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.