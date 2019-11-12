Hathaway, Eugene 1924-2019

TOPEKA, Kan.
Eugene "Gene" Hathaway, 94, of Topeka, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka.
He was born Dec. 22, 1924 in Muscotah, Kansas, the son of Hillary and Virginia (Bonwell) Hathaway.
Gene graduated from Hiawatha High School and earned a bachelors degree in business from Kansas State University.
He was an Army Veteran, serving as a medic in the South Pacific during WWII. He was employed by the Santa Fe Railroad for over 30 years before retiring.
He was a member of First Baptist Church and attended Wanamaker Woods Church of the Nazarene.
Gene married Fran Rissler on June 6, 1946 in Pueblo, Colorado, with Frans father officiating the ceremony.
She preceded him in death on October 6, 2012; he was also preceded in death by his sister, Wilma Forney.
Survivors include: one daughter and son-in-law, Kelley and Ron Beuchat of Topeka; and his siblings: Don (Mary Ann) Hathaway of Raymore, Missouri, Louise (Gerald) Hanson of Huntsville, Alabama, and Larry (Delores) Hathaway of Hiawatha, Kansas.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at Wanamaker Woods Church of the Nazarene.
Burial will follow in Prairie Home Cemetery. Eugene will lie in state and the family will receive friends from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at: Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 Southeast Minnesota Ave.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to: Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 Southwest 21st Street, Topeka, Kansas 66604.
To leave the family a special message online, please visit www.dovetopeka.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
