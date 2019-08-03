Hayes, Kris 1954-2019

BOQUETE, Panama Dr. Kris Atwood Hayes passed away on April 30, 2019 at the age of 64, in Boquete, Panama. He died of natural causes.
Kris was born to parents Louis and Jeanne Hayes on September, 30, 1954. He grew up as the youngest of three brothers and attended Centralia High School. In 1972, Kris attended Washburn College, and moved on to the University of Kansas Medical School in 1976.
Kris married Stephanie Gaudreau in 1979. The couple had two children.
In 1985 Kris graduated from his surgical residency and moved to Hiawatha, Kansas where he started his surgical practice. As a general surgeon, Kris served multiple communities, including 13 hospitals in Northeast Kansas, and Moab and Monticello, Utah.
Kris is survived by his sons, Beau Hayes and Nick Hayes; his brothers Mike Hayes and Jim Hayes; and two grandchildren. As published in the Hiawatha World.
