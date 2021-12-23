Hayes, Verina L. 1941-2021

WHITE CLOUD, Kan. Verina L. Hayes, 80, with family by her side, passed away from her earthly life to her heavenly life Dec. 16, 2021, at Maple Heights Nursing Home in Hiawatha.
Verina was born May 7, 1941, one of 12 children born to Vincent Sr. and Irene Kent Foster.
She spent her early years growing up and just starting school at Rulo, Nebraska. Her parents divorced when she was in kindergarten and they sent her, her brother, Jim and sister, Burdina, to Native American Indian School in South Dakota.
She was reunited with her family at Pawnee, Oklahoma, where they attended Native American Indian School. She then attended Beloit High School where she graduated, then received a certificate of completion to be a cosmetologist while at Beloit.
Verina worked as a cosmetologist for 20 years in Kansas City, Kansas. She moved to White Cloud and went back to school to study social work. Verina furthered her education first at Highland Junior College where she graduated with an associates degree, going on to complete her Bachelor of Arts degree in social work at Missouri Western in St. Joseph, Missouri. She spent nearly 25 years working for Heartland Hospital in St. Joseph as a social worker, before retiring.
Verina married David Cisneros May 26, 2000. They made their home in White Cloud. He survives at home.
Also surviving are: her children, Clayton Smith, Brenda Hughes (Robert); brother, Jim Foster (Shirley); sister, Gaile Reed; with numerous nieces and nephews who love her dearly; along with a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Verina is preceded in death by: her parents; two sisters; and seven brothers.
Cremation is planned with services to be announced for family and friends in the Spring 2022, at Tesson Cemetery on the Reservation.
A special message or note to the family may be sent to www.chapeloaksfunerahome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
