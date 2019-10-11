Ruthanna (Dittemore) Hedrick, 90, of Hiawatha, died at home Oct. 3, 2019, surrounded by family.
She was born on a farm southeast of Highland in the Wolf River community, Sept. 10, 1929, one of four children born to Edgar Irwin and Elsie Martha Schwindt Dittemore and has lived nearly all of her life in the Doniphan/Brown county area.
At a young age, her family moved from the Wolf River community and settled in Robinson where she grew up, attended school, and graduated high school with the class of 1947.
During her senior year of high school, she started working at the Robinson Telephone Co. for a time. Ruthanna attended Highland Junior College to obtain her teaching certificate and taught in a small one room school. She later worked at the Horton Garment Co. for a number of years. She spent most of her working career (26 years) at the Hiawatha Community Hospital in data entry until retiring in 2004.
While living at Robinson, she was a member of the United Methodist Church.
She married Jack W. Hedrick, Jan. 11, 1948 at Robinson. They moved from Robinson to Hiawatha to make their home in 1977. He preceded her in death.
Ruthanna is also preceded in death by: her parents; and a sister, Dorthea Vasholtz, who lived in Emporia.
Survivors include: a sister, Patricia Gigstad, of Olathe; brother, Edgar E. Ed Dittemore, of St. Petersburg, Florida; daughters, Cynthia Sweet, of Fountain Hill, Arizona, Elizabeth Rudder (John) of Leavenworth, Kansas, Jackie Vidicki, of San Leandro, California, Arvilla Walters (Leonard) of Peculiar, Missouri, Deanna Tate (Robert) of Leonardville, Kansas; son, Guy Hedrick (Darla) of Holton; 13 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren.
Private family services to be held at a later date at the Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
At the familys request, memorial contributions are suggested to the DAV (Disabled Atomic Veterans) sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha 66434, who is assisting the family.
A message or a note of comfort may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
